Rally held in Seattle park following election

SEATTLE — People gathered for a rally in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area Wednesday night – expressing frustration and anger over the elections.

The rally was held at Cal Anderson Park, where around 200 people gathered in protest of the presidential election.

Much of the rally focused on the war in Gaza, with people holding up signs and banners that were pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel.

While much of their anger was directed at President-elect Donald Trump, outrage was also aimed at the current administration.

“We’ve seen the inflation since COVID, prices are still going out of control, housing prices are still growing out of control, we’ve got the climate crisis that neither candidate was effectively addressing,” said one rally member.

Police were also nearby, watching to make sure things didn’t get out of hand.

The rally lasted for about an hour with no serious problems reported.

