Puyallup police release photos of suspect wanted in bank robbery

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police department has released pictures of a person wanted for robbing a bank near the South Hill Mall.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harborstone Credit Union on South Meridian.

Bank employees told police that the person pulled out a gun and demanded money from the teller, then took off running.

Officers used a K-9 to try to track the person, but didn’t have any luck.

The Puyallup Police Department’s Investigative Services Unit got images from the bank’s security cameras and is hoping that someone may recognize the person.

The person is described as a man in his 40s and is around 6 feet tall and approximately 230 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, the person was wearing a tan hat, a dark colored wig, and reddish colored safety glasses. They were also wearing a blue checkered flannel and a neon yellow undershirt.

Anyone with information that may help find the person should contact the Puyallup Police Department Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

