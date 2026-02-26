Search underway for person who robbed a Puyallup bank at gunpoint

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department is searching for a person who robbed a bank near the South Hill Mall.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harborstone Credit Union on South Meridian.

Bank employees told police that the person pulled out a gun and demanded money from the teller, then took off running.

Officers used a K-9 to try to track the person, but didn’t have any luck. Police don’t have a description of the person they’re looking for.

The Puyallup Police Department’s Investigative Services Unit is actively investigating this incident and will be working with the bank to obtain video and photographs of the suspect.

Additional witnesses are urged to contact the Puyallup Police Department Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

