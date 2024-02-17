Local

Puget Sound Energy warns of customer utility scams

Bellevue, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy is sounding the alarm for all customers following an uptick in scams.

The utility company sent out a warning on social media Friday afternoon. They are asking anyone who gets a third-party link that asks for a payment verifies with PSE.

You can do this by calling directly at 1-888-225-5773, using their secure payment portal, or by using the MyPSE app.

“PSE never asks or requires customers with outstanding account balances to purchase a prepaid debit card or pay via cash apps to avoid immediate disconnection.” the company stated in their post on X.

“If a call seems suspicious or you find yourself on a webpage that seems like a third-party payment provider, immediately check your PSE account for the recent status,” they continued.

Puget Sound Energy sends out multiple notifications through mail before service disconnection.

A checklist made by PSE on how to protect yourself from this and any other scam is located here.

They also recommend if there is suspicion of fraud or a scam, contact the Washington Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-551-4636 and www.atg.wa.gov/FileAComplaint.aspx#Online.

