Prost! Leavenworth announced its Oktoberfest beer lineup, new cashless payment system

LEAVENWORTH — It’s almost time to break out your lederhosen.

The annual Leavenworth Oktoberfest is right around the corner and thanks to a new payment system, the lines (hopefully) won’t be.

According to the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a new cashless wristband payment system to expedite wait times.





WHEN IS THE EVENT?

October 4-5, 11-12, & 18-19





WHAT’S ON TAP?

This year’s lineup will include five German and five local brews, plus a German non-alcoholic brew, local wines, hard kombucha, and hard cider.





LOCAL BEERS

Leavenworth Festbier –Icicle, Blewett, and Doghaus Collaboration

In true Oktoberfest spirit, Icicle Brewing Company, Blewett Brewing Company, and Doghaus Brewery have teamed up to offer a local collaboration Festbier. This quintessential Oktoberfest style is a light to medium-bodied pale lager that is malty and biscuity with low bitterness. (5.9% ABV / 24 IBU)





Simple Kölsch German Ale – Blewett Brewing Co, Leavenworth, WA

A subtle pale beer, with a delicate balance of malt and hops, makes this beer an easy drinker and a great palate cleanser! PROST! (5.2% ABV / 15 IBU)





Alpenhaze Hazy IPA - Icicle Brewing Co, Leavenworth, WA

This signature hazy is a bright, tropical and juicy IPA with Mosaic, Citra, El Dorado and Simcoe hops, giving it notes of mango, pineapple, tangerine and apricot that excite the nose and palate. The malt profile provides a body that ends each sip with a light and pillowy mouthfeel. (6.3% ABV / 30 IBU)





Premium Pilsner – Icicle Brewing Co, Leavenworth, WA

Born from the crystal-clear waters of the Icicle River, this carefully crafted pilsner is perfect for any occasion. Crisp, clean and endlessly refreshing, Premium Pilsner is well-balanced with a light hop character. It’s subtle, yet refined, with lightly floral aromas, smooth mouthfeel, and satisfying finish. Brewed with Noble hops in the international style, this is an easy-drinking beer that’s as fresh as the waters from which it was born. (4.9% ABU / 20 IBU)





Doberman Schwarzbier (Dark Beer) – Doghaus Brewery, Leavenworth, WA

Schwarzbier translates from the German to “black beer”. A smooth dark lager with more roast character than a Dunkel, but much milder than a Porter or Stout. Much like a Doberman, Schwarzbier is dark in color, but light and elegant. Intimidating to strangers, but pleasant once you’ve gotten to know it. Koda says, “Dobies are a delight and so is this brew!”

(5.4% ABV / 21 IBU)





GERMAN BEERS

Paulaner Oktoberfest Märzen – Munich, Bavaria, Germany

An amber beer style that was developed over 200 years ago to celebrate the original Oktoberfest. The Märzen name comes from “March beer” because it was historically brewed in March to be at peak flavor for the Oktoberfest celebration. Today this style is available year-round in the US due to popular demand. (5.8% ABV / 21 IBU)





Paulaner Münchner Lager – Munich, Bavaria, Germany

This beer is credited for being one of the most popular Munich lagers. Moreover, Paulaner brew masters were among the first to bring Munich lager beer to the Bavarian taps. The recipe for success remains: A perfect balance of malty character and the light bitterness of hops. (4.9% ABV / 20 IBU)





Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier (Hefeweizen) – Freising, Bavaria, Germany

Number 1 rated hefeweizen in the world from the oldest brewery in the world! Fruity nuances of banana and cloves intermingle with malt flavors to create a balanced beer with a light, creamy character. This premium, naturally cloudy, pale amber wheat beer is truly a feast for the senses. It is the ideal reward at the end of a long day. (5.4% ABV / 14 IBU)





Weihenstephaner Dunkel (Dark Wheat Beer) – Freising, Bavaria, Germany

Effervescent and full-bodied, a pleasantly light caramel note is perceptible in the flavor and imparts a velvety mouthfeel. The color can be described as chestnut. (5.3% ABV / 14 IBU)





Ayinger Oktoberfest Märzen – Aying, Germany

This beer has a deep golden color tinted with amber. It is lightly sweet with a malty nose balanced with floral hops. It’s medium to big body and alcohol are not overpowering. The soft dryness comes from long maturation. (5.8% ABV / 21 IBU)





Clausthaler Original NON-ALCOHOLIC – Frankfurt, Germany

Ever since it put non-alcoholic beer on the map in 1979, Clausthaler has been the gold standard of the segment. With its own, specialized brewing technique, the pioneer still creates its signature non-alcoholic lager, Clausthaler Original, in strict accordance with the German purity law. Its genuine real beer taste is well-balanced, fresh, and easy to drink, with a creamy feel on the palate and a pleasing golden color to match.

