Prosecutors charge rideshare driver accused of groping teen

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A rideshare driver arrested for allegedly groping a 16-year-old female passenger during a trip from SeaTac to her home in Bellevue has pleaded not guilty to indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment charges.

He is being held in King County Jail on $150,000 bail.

In court documents, King County prosecutors say the victim’s boyfriend organized the Lyft ride from SeaTac to her home in Bellevue.

When the suspect, 43-year-old Martin Njoki, pulled up in his Mitsubishi Outlander, prosecutors say the victim, identified in court documents as “CB,” accidentally opened the front passenger door and noticed Njoki’s belongings in the front seat. Prosecutors say Njoki moved his belongings and told the victim it was okay to sit in the front seat, where investigators say she sat for the duration of the trip.

As the ride ended, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the 12100 block of Southeast 44th Place, Bellevue detectives say the suspect asked the victim, “Do you kiss and tell?” and asked if she would kiss him, to which she replied she had a boyfriend. Moments later, detectives say the suspect made sexually explicit comments toward the victim. However, when she tried to leave, prosecutors say the suspect grabbed her arm and tried to force her to touch him.

Bellevue Police Spokesperson Drew Anderson said that in the seconds that followed, the driver repeatedly groped the victim as he tried to kiss her, until the victim escaped.

“It was a very scary situation overall,” Anderson said. “Luckily, the juvenile was able to get out of the vehicle and reach her home safely before calling law enforcement. But it really sounded some alarms for us, especially when it comes to how severe and frightening the situation was for this young lady.”

Police looking for more possible victims

Anderson said investigators are seeking information about any additional victims. The Mitsubishi police say Njoki was driving had the license plate number CBM2456. “You could look at your past history,” Anderson said. “If you remember an individual making unwanted advances or engaging in uncomfortable conversation, and they happen to drive a Mitsubishi with the license plate number CBM2456, then call us as soon as you can.”

Anderson also emphasized the importance of safety when using ridesharing services and offered the following tips: “Check the driver’s overall rating. Share your trip with friends or family. Sit in the backseat of the vehicle. Verify the driver’s identity before entering the vehicle. Be aware of your surroundings during the ride. Most importantly, if you feel your safety is threatened, cancel the trip immediately and call 911.”

Anyone with information or who may have been assaulted by Njoki is urged to contact Bellevue police. Potential victims can call 911 or the department’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656.

©2025 Cox Media Group