‘Propensity for violence:’ Yelm man accused in murder of missing woman appears in court

YELM, Wash. — A Yelm man is now behind bars, accused of the murder of a Tacoma-area woman who disappeared more than four years ago.

James Daniel Lewis appeared in court via video Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis is accused of killing 36-year-old Amanda Green, who went missing in May of 2021.

Thurston County Sheriff’s investigators believe they found Green’s buried remains near Mt. Rainier over the weekend.

“We got lucky this weekend and he (Lewis) was found by the Department of Corrections, who brought him in so we could interview him,” said Lt. Mike Brooks with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, when Green went missing, investigators had a person of interest, but not enough evidence to make an arrest.

The investigation picked back up last March.

It’s believed Green was killed in Yelm, at a home where Lewis was living.

Last Friday, investigators say Lewis led them to a spot in Lewis County near Mt. Ranier where they found human remains in a shallow grave along a secluded road.

As far as a motive, Lewis told investigators he was at his home where he and a friend got into an argument with Green, then admitted shooting her, claiming she intended to take guns and ammo from the property.

“The dynamics of what specifically was taking place at the time this occurred isn’t overly clear to us yet,” said Brooks.

In court, the judge denied bail, as Lewis’ violent past was brought up – a conviction for rape of a child and assault with a deadly weapon.

“It’s very clear that the defendant demonstrates a propensity for violence and this, along with all of his charges, find that bail is not appropriate or warranted in this case,” said Emily Dawson, the deputy prosecuting attorney.

Lewis is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains.

Investigators believe the remains are those of Green, but are waiting for positive identification.

“This allows us to find her, bring some closure to the family, and without his cooperation, we probably would have never gotten there,” said Brooks.

An arraignment is set for September 16.

