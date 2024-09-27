Prepare for ‘monster weekend’ road closures

This weekend, massive road closures are scheduled on several major highways around the region, including a huge renovation project taking place on I-5.

There’s expected to be construction and corresponding delays, in the midst of what WSDOT is dubbing a “Monster Weekend” for road closures, construction, and clean-up.

Some of that construction is already visible along the I-5 corridor in Fife. And, it’s only the beginning of a weeks-long stretch of road work (and corresponding delays) around the region.

This is actually the first of four consecutive weekends of these road closures along I-5 specifically. It features overnight closures on both Friday and Saturday, with lanes starting to shut down around 7 p.m. on both nights.

Those lanes will be closed by 11 p.m., in both directions. All lanes will re-open in both directions by 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and noon on Sunday. As a result, drivers can either expect lengthy delays or they may have to figure out an alternative route to their normal commute.

However, WSDOT is urging drivers to keep the bigger picture in mind. They’re hopeful about the final product these improvements will provide.

“We know this is hard and disruptive for people,” says WSDOT Spokesperson Kris Olsen. “We really need people…the other people in our communities, to be kind of partners with us on this. Plan ahead. It is possible to get around. It is possible to get around through these closures.”

“Whether you’re in the Seattle area or down the Tacoma/Fife area, there are ways around,” Olsen says. “You just need to plan ahead, pick your route. If you can avoid discretionary trips this weekend, that’d be awesome.”

But, the final outcome does little to calm the frustrations of disgruntled drivers right now. Plenty of drivers are disgruntled. The argument is that their commute, whether for personal or professional reasons, has been a headache along this corridor for years.

To that end, discretionary trips don’t quite work for someone like Ronald Roberts, an irritated commuter who uses I-5 for work.

“We work on Saturdays,” says the construction worker, “So, last Saturday it took almost two-and-a-half hours to get home, and that was just with them taking the lanes. So, now with the complete closure, I don’t know how long it’s going to take to get home.”

Roger Gleaton has found himself running into the same issue for decades. “Honestly, I would hope that the final result would be worth it for all of this,” he said, noting that he’s unlikely to visit his siblings this weekend because of the construction.

“My sister moved down here in the ‘90s, and this has always been a problem,” Gleaton continued. “This area in between Federal Way and Tacoma... There’s always construction in Fife.”

Other affected areas will include closures in King County. Those will take place along I-405, State Route 167, and State Route 520.

That doesn’t even consider the 70th Avenue Bridge demolition, which will be deconstructed directly onto I-5. Or, the separate installation of 15 new bridge girders over the interstate in question.

The remaining overnight closures along I-5 are currently scheduled for the next four weekends: including October 4th-6th, October 11th-13th, and October 18th-20th.

It should also be noted that detour routes will not be able to accommodate normal traffic volume. So, commuters are either urged to choose off-peak hours. Or, delay all non-essential travel until the closures are lifted altogether.

