Prepare for funny business! Here’s when you can meet the Seafair Clowns

SEATTLE — If you’re in Seattle Friday, prepare for some funny business: the Seafair clowns are back!

The group will take over the city on Friday with their sirens blaring and klaxons sounding.

If you’d like to catch a glimpse of them, head to the plaza outside of the Seattle Aquarium between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

To celebrate the occasion, the Seismic Sound Drumline will be in attendance.

Children will get the chance to ride the historic Pier 57 carousel at Miners Landing for free with the Seafair Clowns.

The mission of the Seafair Clowns is to serve the community by spreading joy and laughter through charitable visits and participation in local events.

During the Seafair season, the clowns dedicate over 125 hours to appearing at local events and visiting nursing homes, hospitals, and care centers.

Another longstanding tradition for Seafair is just around the corner. The 2025 Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade will take place on Saturday, July 26, starting at 7:30 p.m. The parade is free to attend. Those who arrive early can enjoy the festivities on Pier 62.

Limited reserved seating is also available, and tickets can be purchased at seafair.org.

If you can’t attend in person, that’s okay – KIRO 7 has you covered! We’ll be broadcasting it live on our channel.

This year’s Seafair Weekend Festival will take place from August 1 to 3, filled with events such as the Boeing Seafair Air Show, the Apollo Mechanical Cup Hydroplane Races, the Dick’s Drive-In Classic Car Show, and more.

