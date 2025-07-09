Here’s your 2025 Seafair Torchlight Parade Grand Marshal

SEATTLE — Score! Former Seattle Sounders goalkeeper and current ESPN soccer analyst Kasey Keller will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade.

This year, the event is moving to the Seattle Waterfront for the first time in its 76-year history.

Keller was born in Olympia, had an extensive career with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and has made four World Cup appearances.

Keller said he’s always been a fan of Seafair and is excited for the opportunity.

“It’s always an honor to help represent the city I love,” he shared. “From the Blue Angels to the hydroplanes to the Pirates, Seafair has been a staple of Seattle summers. When summer comes along, we celebrate the water and mountains… there’s nothing better than summer in the Northwest, and Seafair represents that.”

In 2009, Keller got to fly in a Blue Angel. He said it was an unforgettable highlight.

The 2025 Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade will take place on Saturday, July 26, starting at 7:30 p.m. The parade is free to attend. Those who arrive early can enjoy the festivities on Pier 62.

Limited reserved seating is also available, and tickets can be purchased at seafair.org .

If you can’t attend in person, that’s okay – KIRO 7 has you covered! We’ll be broadcasting it live on our channel.

