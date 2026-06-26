Pregnant woman bitten by 2 large dogs in Tacoma

A pregnant woman is in stable condition after being knocked down and bitten by two large dogs in Tacoma on Thursday morning.

Tacoma Police said the attack happened around 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of Puget Sound Avenue. The woman was carrying a small dog, possibly a Chihuahua, near a vehicle when the larger dogs attacked.

“The two dogs kind of target locked on the small dog, and knocked the pregnant female to the ground,” said Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd. “She was bitten a couple of times.”

Attacking dogs impounded, dangerous dog investigation opened

Police were able to find the owners of the larger dogs, an American Pit Bull Terrier and an American Bully, and Boyd said they are cooperating with investigators.

Tacoma Animal Control impounded the dogs and placed them under a standard 10-day quarantine. After that, there will be a dangerous dog investigation. Animal Control will then present its findings to the owners, who will have the option of requesting a hearing. It is not clear if the owners could face any criminal charges.

The woman’s dog reportedly ran away after the attack and had not been found as of Thursday afternoon.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group