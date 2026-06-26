Teen, woman arrested over alleged connection to Mount Vernon homicide

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — A teenage boy and a woman were arrested Thursday in Maple Falls in connection with a Mount Vernon homicide investigation from June.

A 17-year-old Mount Vernon boy and a 20-year-old Burlington woman were taken into custody on charges related to their alleged involvement in the homicide, the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) announced.

Officers served a search warrant in the 9000 block of Lacie Lane in Maple Falls, where the two suspects were arrested.

Recovered firearm with an ‘obliterated’ serial number not tied to the killing

A third suspect, a 26-year-old Mount Vernon man, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. MVPD noted a firearm was also recovered with an “obliterated” serial number, but officers don’t believe that firearm was used in the murder.

MVPD joined forces with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department’s SWAT Teams and Crisis Negotiators.

The investigation remains ongoing and active. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information that could assist investigators is urged to call MVPD’s 24-hour dispatch information number at (360) 428-3211 or call MVPD at (360) 336-6271.

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