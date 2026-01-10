Portland police chief provides update on shooting involving federal agent

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are in the hospital and six people were arrested after a shooting involving border patrol prompted a night of protests in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau reports its leaders had no idea federal agents were doing an operation in the city until they were called to investigate the shooting.

“This information in no way is meant to disparage or to condone, support or agree with any of the actions that occurred yesterday,” Chief Bob Day said through tears during a Friday afternoon press conference.

Day confirmed some information released by the Department of Homeland Security earlier in the day; namely that the two people who were shot, driver Luis David Nico Moncada and passenger Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, were associated with Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

DHS reports the border agent who fired the shots acted in self-defense, but Day could not confirm that information.

“I can’t comment on the intent of the officers, how they perceived the incident,” he said. “That is certainly all going to be looked at. That will have to be borne out in the investigation.”

He said both people survived the shooting and are recovering at the hospital.

“The gentleman was shot in the arm and we applied a tourniquet,” Day said. “And the female was shot in the chest. I was told today that they both had to have surgery.”

In the hours after the shooting, hundreds of people gathered at Portland City Hall and the city’s ICE facility to protest.

Day said six people were arrested during the demonstrations.

PPB is preparing for more protests over the weekend. Day encouraged people to speak their mind but remain peaceful.

“I am asking and encouraging Portlanders to not lose the credibility that we have built up,” he said.

Day and his leadership team said they are not aware of any body cam footage of the shooting.

