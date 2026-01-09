Homeland Security identifies the two people shot by federal agents in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has identified the two people shot by federal agents in Portland yesterday.

According to DHS, the target of the Border Patrol traffic stop in Portland was Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras.

DHS says Zambrano-Contreras is an illegal alien from Venezuela who played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and is connected to a recent shooting in Portland. Zambrano-Contreras illegally entered the United States in 2023, according to DHS.

The Department of Homeland Security says that the driver of the vehicle was Luis David Nico Moncada, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member with a “final order of removal.” He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022, according to DHS.

DHS added that Moncada has allegedly been arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Both individuals are currently hospitalized, DHS confirmed.

The FBI will assume custody upon their release.

©2026 Cox Media Group