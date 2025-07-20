Port Angeles issues do not drink water order after gas spill

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The City of Port Angeles has issued a do not drink water order for residents after a tanker truck carrying gasoline and diesel fuel overturned in Indian Creek on Friday.

The city has issued a list of precautions for residents:

Do not drink your tap water, use only bottled water

Do not try to treat the water yourself

Tap water is safe for some activities, including bathing, showering, flushing toilets and doing laundry.

Port Angeles officials have set up free water distribution sites:

Civic Field, 307 South Race Street (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Shane Park, 613 South G Street (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

An estimated 3,000 gallons of fuel was released into the creek and crews are currently conducting water tests but is taking longer than expected, according to the Washington Department of Ecology (DOE).

The city is sending out updated alerts via Everbridge, which residents can sign up for here: www.cityofpa.us/Everbridge.

For more information, visit www.cityofpa.us.

