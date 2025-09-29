Police track down suspect within minutes after shooting at couple in Hing Hay Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they’ve arrested a man accused of pulling a gun and firing shots during an argument at a park in the Chinatown-International District.

The 41-year-old suspect was reportedly arguing with a couple in Hing Hay Park when he pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to a blotter post from SPD.

Police say they received a call about a shooting in the park at around 1:40 a.m.

They were told that the suspect shot the gun while the victim was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher.

At one point, the man allegedly said he was “going to kill her,” according to police reports.

Police say they used community cameras to track the suspect running towards 6th Avenue South.

Officers found him just two minutes later near South Jackson Street and 6th.

The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and booked in the King County Jail for illegal gun possession and assault.

SPD says that their Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating this case.

