Police seize $2.49 million in drugs after massive bust in Burien

On July 15, the Burien Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home as part of an ongoing investigation into drug distribution in the city.

Police believed the organization has been responsible for distributing drugs across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

With the assistance of K9 units Quinn and Fury, law enforcement found and seized the following items:

45.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

42.2 pounds of fentanyl powder.

35,850 fentanyl pills (M-30).

8.9 pounds of heroin.

3,149 Xanax bars.

$46,241 in cash.

1 firearm.

The estimated street value of the drugs recovered is approximately $2.49 million.

