Suspected DUI driver injures construction worker in Spanaway, car bursts into flames

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after troopers say they caused a crash that seriously injured a construction worker.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car was driving southbound on Pacific Ave S, near the Ace Hardware store, when it hit a traffic control trailer and a dump truck with a trailer around 1:30 a.m.

With the impact of the hit, the traffic control trailer was launched forward and hit one of the workers.

Immediately after the crash, the causing car burst into flames. The driver was pulled from the car by good samaritans. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of the driver’s and construction worker’s injuries are unclear, but troopers said the construction worker was in “serious” condition.

The causing driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

