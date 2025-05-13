More than a thousand hospital employees strike in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — “Our people are mad, we’re frustrated.”

That frustration is peaking for more than a thousand hospital workers at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, where Monday morning, workers with two unions walked off the job, demanding better pay and benefits.

A group that includes service, technical, and lab workers, along with clinicians, physician assistants, housekeeping workers, and other staff.

Even some physicians are striking in solidarity.

“Some of our lower-paid workers are working 40 hours a week and living in their cars. We want to lift them out of that,” said Robin Growden, a lab assistant at PeaceHealth.

The hospital is the largest employer in Whatcom County and the only trauma level 2 hospital in northern Washington, and has hired replacement workers during the five-day strike.

PeaceHealth released a statement, saying, “We want to assure the community that we have plans in place to ensure the continued delivery of safe patient care… we are deeply disappointed the unions have chosen to strike. We have proposed a competitive compensation package that ensures our pay rates are at or above market rates.”

Employees KIRO 7 talked with dispute that and claim lagging wages are also causing staffing problems.

“We want to recruit, retain good talent here in Bellingham, and we’re losing them,” said Jose Reta, an MRI tech.

“My husband used to work here too, and he left because of better wages somewhere else, and it’s been really tough for us to keep up with the cost of living here in Bellingham,” said Angie Simonds, an 18-year hospital employee.

Another sticking point for employees, oddly enough, is their own health insurance.

“We want to be able to be treated at the same hospital we work at without going broke,” said Growden.

The strike is expected to last until Saturday morning.

