Jewelry kiosk inside Puyallup mall burglarized

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A jewelry kiosk inside a Puyallup mall was burglarized.

Puyallup police told KIRO 7 News that multiple suspects shot out an entrance of the South Hill Mall Monday around 6:30 a.m.

Joe Bell, a spokesperson for the mall, said the two suspects entered near the movie theater and targeted Banter by the Piercing Pagoda inside the mall.

Half of the jewelry cases were completely empty as of Wednesday afternoon, while several were missing glass.

“Concerned, concerned for the safety of the people, and of course the workers,” said Christopher Ramirez, a shopper.

We called the company to get more details, but no one answered.

However, Bell said the suspects dashed away before police and security arrived.

“These particular perpetrators came and went very fast,” he said. “It is very reminiscent, just the method that they used of similar burglaries we have seen in the Puget Sound area in the past couple of weeks. We’re working really closely with Puyallup police.”

KIRO 7 News asked Bell if the mall had plans to make any updates following the incident.

The spokesperson said he couldn’t disclose any details for safety reasons, but said the mall’s top priority is safety.

“We pride ourselves on having a very robust security arrangement at the mall, both human and electronic,” he said.

Puyallup detectives declined to share surveillance footage of the suspects, stating they did not want to impact the investigation.

