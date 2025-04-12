Police offer new details in Tesla charging station vandalism

LACEY, Wash. — Earlier this week, a Tesla Supercharger station exploded in Lacey. Now, a new video showing a now-wanted suspect has been released by police.

In the parking lot of the shopping center where the vandalism first occurred on Tuesday morning, a couple of charging stations were still wrapped in plastic bags, but the generators have since been replaced.

A new video released by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office shows the suspect, described as a white male between 5′10″ and 6′2″. Authorities say he also walks with a distinctive limp, “with his right leg kicking out and, at times, his right hand held behind his back.”

Additionally, the suspect was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, gray pants, and a face covering and carrying a white bag, which may have been plastic.

The suspect may have injuries consistent with being close to an explosion or intense heat, such as a concussion, burns, or shrapnel injuries.

While multiple law enforcement agencies are now involved in the investigation, Tesla drivers are still concerned for their safety.

“At the end of the day, this is somebody’s property, and vandalizing it, maybe you’re trying to send a message. But, ultimately, it’s hurting people that own the cars and may have owned the cars for a while before politics were involved,” said driver Sagar Jauheri. “I mean, it’s definitely scary and also frustrating. I think people don’t look at the overall holistic view, in terms of how these things can impact people and impact the community here.”

The FBI, ATF, and Lacey Police Department are now asking for the public’s help, asking anyone in the surrounding South Sound Center area to review any doorbell or security cam footage they have from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Seattle’s FBI field office confirmed a press conference is set for this coming Tuesday, April 15, at 1 p.m., where they will provide more logistical details as they continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone who may recognize this person, have video footage of the suspect, or have information related to the arson at the Tesla supercharger station is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may also contact the Lacey Police Department at (360) 459-4333, or contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

