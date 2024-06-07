Police issue warning about hot cars after baby left inside truck

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department reminded the public to be extra careful with warmer temperatures approaching after officers responded to a call of a baby locked in a truck on Thursday.

According to police, the driver of the truck had accidentally locked their keys inside the car and could not open it.

Officers were able to unlock the truck and take the baby out safely and unharmed.

Lynnwood police also reminded the public not to leave children or pets inside unattended cars.





©2024 Cox Media Group