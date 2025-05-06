Gunfire exchanged during Lynnwood home invasion; suspect arrested in Shoreline

A home invasion in Lynnwood led to a shootout Tuesday morning, leaving a woman injured and the suspect later arrested in Shoreline, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 11:20 a.m. to reports of an assault involving a weapon at a home in the 900 block of 210th Place Southwest.

Investigators say a 48-year-old man forced his way into the residence and exchanged gunfire with one of the occupants.

A 43-year-old woman who lives at the home was injured during the shooting.

She was taken by emergency crews to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Her condition was not released.

The suspect fled the scene after the gunfire.

Deputies, along with the Violent Offender Task Force, later located the man in Shoreline and took him into custody.

He was also injured during the incident and was taken to Harborview for medical treatment.

Authorities say once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

He is expected to face charges of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

The case remains under investigation by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

