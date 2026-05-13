The best and worst times to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend in WA

High gas prices aren’t stopping people from planning trips this Memorial Day holiday.
AAA projects a new travel record this year. They’re predicting that more than 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 21, and Monday, May 25. According to AAA, 39 million of those people will be driving.
Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, but driving is still the most popular form of travel for the holiday. AAA says that Seattle ranks as the second top domestic destination for Memorial Day, beating out popular destinations like New York, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Top destinations in Washington include Leavenworth, Bellingham, Portland, Ocean Shores, and Ellensburg.
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says to expect the heaviest congestion on the road on Thursday and Friday, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and again on Monday afternoon.
Sunday should be the lightest day for traffic.
Best and worst times to travel by car
|Date
|Worst Time
|Best Time
|Thursday, May 21
|12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|After 9 p.m.
|Friday, May 22
|11 a.m. 8 p.m.
|Before 11 a.m.
|Saturday, May 23
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Before 11 a.m.
|Sunday, May 24
|Minimal traffic expected
|Minimal traffic expected
|Monday, May 25
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Before 11 a.m.
Peak travel congestion
|Route
|Peak Congestion Period
|Est. Travel Time
|Increase Compared to Non-holiday Travel
|Ellensburg to Seattle via I-90 West
|Monday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m.
|3.5 hours
|56%
|Seattle to Ellensburg via I-90 East
|Saturday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m.
|2.3 hours
|54%
|Seattle to Bellingham via I-5 North
|Friday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m.
|3.3 hours
|51%
|Seattle to Portland via I-5 South
|Friday, May 22 at 5:15 p.m.
|5.4 hours
|51%
©2026 Cox Media Group