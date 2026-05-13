The best and worst times to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend in WA

High gas prices aren’t stopping people from planning trips this Memorial Day holiday.

AAA projects a new travel record this year. They’re predicting that more than 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 21, and Monday, May 25. According to AAA, 39 million of those people will be driving.

Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, but driving is still the most popular form of travel for the holiday. AAA says that Seattle ranks as the second top domestic destination for Memorial Day, beating out popular destinations like New York, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Top destinations in Washington include Leavenworth, Bellingham, Portland, Ocean Shores, and Ellensburg.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says to expect the heaviest congestion on the road on Thursday and Friday, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and again on Monday afternoon.

Sunday should be the lightest day for traffic.

Best and worst times to travel by car

Date Worst Time Best Time Thursday, May 21 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. After 9 p.m. Friday, May 22 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Before 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Monday, May 25 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Before 11 a.m.

Peak travel congestion

Route Peak Congestion Period Est. Travel Time Increase Compared to Non-holiday Travel Ellensburg to Seattle via I-90 West Monday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m. 3.5 hours 56% Seattle to Ellensburg via I-90 East Saturday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. 2.3 hours 54% Seattle to Bellingham via I-5 North Friday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m. 3.3 hours 51% Seattle to Portland via I-5 South Friday, May 22 at 5:15 p.m. 5.4 hours 51%

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