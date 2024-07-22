Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood

SEATTLE — A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood early Monday.

Seattle Fire Department medics were called to 30th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 127th Street around 4:45 a.m.

Police at the scene confirmed that there had been a hit-and-run but couldn’t offer further details.

Our photographer witnessed the grim scene where a body remained in the street surrounded by police cars.

Shortly after, a Seattle Police spokesperson told KIRO 7 the incident was being investigated as a vehicular homicide and detectives from the SPD Homicide Unit would lead the investigation.

We’re working to get more details about the victim and possible suspects.

UPDATE: All lanes blocked on 30th Ave NE between NE 127th St and NE 125th St. Use caution. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 22, 2024









