Everett police search for missing teenage girl

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Alaya Dixon, 14, disappeared Monday.

She was last seen around noon at a Subway restaurant in South Everett.

Dixon was with two classmates and three unidentified young men, possibly in their teens or early 20s.

She is not carrying a cellphone and has not accessed her social media accounts or school laptop.

“A teacher stated that they may have spotted Alaya on Monday, walking westbound on 112th Street from 4th Avenue West in Everett,” police said in a post on Facebook.

Dixon is Black, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a bonnet.

