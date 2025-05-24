Coast Guard searching for 15-year-old boy missing in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Wash — A 15-year-old boy who was swimming in the ocean in Long Beach has been reported missing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Coast Guard crews have been searching the area since the boy went missing on Friday evening. An aircrew from Astoria and a boat team from Cape Disappointment are using infrared cameras in their search, the USCG said.

Two others in the water were rescued by local authorities using jet skis right before sunset on Friday.

The Coast Guard says the search is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

