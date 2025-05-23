Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Des Moines Memorial Drive

A portion of Des Moines Memorial Drive South is closed because of a deadly motorcycle crash,

KIRO 7 has confirmed that a King County Metro bus was also involved in the crash. No passengers were onboard at the time.

The closure spans from Marine View Drive to South 212th Street while the investigation is underway.

The closure is expected to last a couple of hours.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

