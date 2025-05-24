Seattle police make multiple arrests in protests at Cal Anderson Park

SEATTLE — Multiple people have been arrested during protests at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

“Orders are being given to protesters to back away from officers and to stop throwing items at officers,” SPD said in a post on X.

Various groups had scheduled events to protest at Cal Anderson in Capitol Hill on Saturday Afternoon.

