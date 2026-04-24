Seattle High School Senior is Doodle for Google Finalist

A senior at Lakeside School in Seattle has been announced as a finalist in the annual Doodle for Google Contest.

Kameirah Johnson is one of five national finalists.

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest for K-12 students in the United States. Participants are encouraged to use their creativity to create their own “Doodle” or interpretation of the Google logo.

This year’s theme is “My superpower is…”, and students were invited to celebrate their unique strengths and express them through original art.

Johnson’s submission, “My superpower is my hair and the family history it carries. Each texture and style holds culture, care, and survival passed down without words. Lying in the grass, our crowns rest without weakening. This kinky hair refuses conformity; it makes us different. Shaped by our lineage, our hair is undeniably beautiful.”

On April 28th, Johnson’s piece, “Hair Power: The Crown That Grows From Us,” will be featured on the Google homepage as part of a revolving gallery with the other finalists.

She could win a $55,000 total scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school, according to the release.

You can vote here. Voting ends April 29th.

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