LONGVIEW, Wash. — Over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Ecology released detailed images and video showing the aftermath of the Nippon Dynawave paper mill plant in Longview, where a chemical tank imploded, killing eleven people and injuring several others.

According to representatives with the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW), the union was provided advance notice that the Joint Information Center (JIC) in Longview, in coordination with Nippon Dynawave Packaging, would be continuing to release photos and videos from the Longview facility following the tragic incident.

Union representatives acknowledged that the public wants answers and information about what occurred and the conditions on-site, but asked that these materials be viewed with sensitivity and respect for the workers, families, coworkers, first responders, and the broader community.

0 of 7 Union asks for sensitivity, respect as Longview implosion aftermath images are released Photo Courtesy: Dept. of Ecology Union asks for sensitivity, respect as Longview implosion aftermath images are released Photo Courtesy: Dept. of Ecology Union asks for sensitivity, respect as Longview implosion aftermath images are released Photo Courtesy: Dept. of Ecology Aftermath of Longview implosion (Washington State Department of Ecology) Deceased fish in Longview (Washington State Department of Ecology) Deceased fish from Longview (Washington State Department of Ecology)

“The materials released are intended to provide general situational context regarding certain onsite conditions and portions of the ongoing cleanup effort,” read a statement from AWPPW, released on Sunday, June 7.

Josh Estes, AWPPW Spokesperson and Incident Response Liaison, clarified that the union’s priority remains supporting affected workers and families, cooperating with the appropriate investigative processes, and ensuring accountability, transparency, healing, and long-term worker safety.

Here’s the full statement from the union:

“The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) was provided advance notice that the Joint Information Center (JIC) in Longview, in coordination with Nippon Dynawave Packaging would be continuing the release of additional photographs and visual materials today related to ongoing response, cleanup, and assessment activities at the Longview facility following the tragic incident. The union continues to work closely with the employer, incident response personnel, investigators, and other involved parties throughout the ongoing response process. The materials released are intended to provide general situational context regarding certain onsite conditions and portions of the ongoing cleanup effort. “The public understandably has questions and wants information about what occurred and the conditions onsite following this tragedy,” said Josh Estes, AWPPW Spokesperson and Incident Response Liaison. “At the same time, we continue to ask that these materials be viewed with sensitivity and respect for the workers, families, coworkers, first responders, and the broader community that continue to carry the weight of this incident every day. Our priority remains supporting those affected while ensuring the ongoing investigative and response processes are allowed to move forward appropriately.” The release or review of photographs should not be interpreted as a conclusion regarding causation, responsibility, workplace conditions, regulatory compliance, or the status of any ongoing investigation. Numerous investigations and technical assessments remain active, and many onsite conditions continue to evolve as response and cleanup operations progress. Our focus remains on supporting affected workers and families, cooperating with the appropriate investigative processes, and ensuring that accountability, transparency, healing, and long-term worker safety remain central priorities moving forward." — Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW)

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