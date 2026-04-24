Kent police: homeowner discovers victim with gunshot wound on front porch

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) is investigating a shooting after someone reported finding a person lying on their front porch who had been shot.

KPD says the call came in just before noon on Friday in the near 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 251st Street in Kent’s East Hill.

Officers say they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov

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