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Tacoma Police investigating killing of infant

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Three teens arrested after Christmas Day shooting at Tacoma gas station
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA. Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says the death of an infant has been ruled a homicide.

On February 10 at around 6:50 p.m., the infant was brought to Tacoma General Hospital but was later pronounced dead, TPD said in a release.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death to be a homicide on April 20.

Tacoma Police say no suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story.

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