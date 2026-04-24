Tacoma Police investigating killing of infant

TACOMA. Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says the death of an infant has been ruled a homicide.

On February 10 at around 6:50 p.m., the infant was brought to Tacoma General Hospital but was later pronounced dead, TPD said in a release.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death to be a homicide on April 20.

Tacoma Police say no suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story.

Homicide Investigation – 400 block of S J St



Tacoma, WA – At approximately 6:52 PM on February 10, 2026, Tacoma Police responded to the emergency department at Tacoma General Hospital for a report of an infant who had been brought in and was later pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/gxAl90MBBI — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) April 24, 2026

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