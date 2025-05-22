Three presumed dead after shrimp boat sinks near Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people are presumed dead after a shrimping boat sunk near Everett Wednesday.

Four people were plunged into the water in Possession Sound shortly after 1 p.m. after their boat started taking on water.

After searching for hours, Everett Fire deemed it a recovery mission late Wednesday night, meaning they fear the people did not survive.

Everett Fire says the boat sank northeast of Mukilteo, about 200 feet offshore.

One man in his 50s was rescued by a good Samaritan passing by, he is reportedly uninjured. The three people missing include a man in his 20s, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 40s.

The Coast Guard says two separate boat crews from Seattle, a crew aboard an 87-foot patrol boat, and an aircrew from Port Angeles searched 130 square miles using visual scanning and infrared cameras and didn’t find anything.

The Coast Guard called off their efforts around 10:30 Wednesday night.

There is no word on what caused the boat to take on water.

Everett police has taken over the investigation.

