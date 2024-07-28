Pioneer Fire forces Level 3 evacuation for Stehekin

STEHEKIN, Wash. — Chelan County Emergency Management has issued Level 3 evacuation orders for the community of Stehekin.

Level 3 evacuation notices mean “Leave now.”

The evacuation is for “the area from just north of Moore Point through the Stehekin Valley, including the Stehekin landing and west to High Bridge,” CCEM said in a Facebook post.

All residents in the mentioned areas are asked to leave immediately since emergency services may not be available as conditions worsen.

People in the evacuation zone can go to Stehekin Ranch, the airfield, Buckner Orchard and Stehekin Bakery.

The American Red Cross will establish a shelter at the Chelan Community Gym at 317 E. Johnson Street.





