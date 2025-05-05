Fire still smoldering days after Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad trestle collapsed

MORTON, Wash. — The trestle part of the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad that connected Mineral and Morton is still burning days after it collapsed from a fire, the railroad posted on Facebook.

The fire was first reported on Wednesday, and the trestle collapsed on Thursday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Cleanup has been difficult with the amount of smoking debris and officials say the fire was human-caused, given that no natural sparks like lightning were detected in the area near there.

The Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad posted new pictures of the damage from above and on the ground.

The railroad has started a GoFundMe to help rebuild the trestle.

Some stills from today, taken during drone footage collection—thank you to local Todd John for making it happen. The... Posted by Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad on Sunday, May 4, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group