Pinpoint Alert: Heatwave expected Friday through Monday for most of Washington state

KIRO 7 has called a Pinpoint Alert for Friday through Monday due to the incoming heatwave.

This matches the National Weather Service’s Heat Advisory for the same period.

Highs in Seattle on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s with widespread 90s from Shelton to southern locations away from the water to the Cascade foothills.

Highs on Sunday and Monday will be hotter – in the upper 80s to mid-90s for our Puget Sound cities, with upper 90s in Olympia south and nearer the Cascades and around Mason County.

There is a chance of a few spots hitting 100 on Sunday in Thurston/Lewis/Mason counties.

It will be in the low 100s east of the Cascades, where an Excessive Heat Warning is out.

The heat could persist or wane just slightly on Tuesday, but we’ll see how that forecast evolves.

