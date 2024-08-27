Pilot program aims to protect rideshare drivers in Seattle

SEATTLE - — A new program by Lyft is being tested in Seattle to keep rideshare drivers safe. It will verify a passenger’s identity before a driver picks them up.

The ‘Rider Verification’ pilot program will start on Thursday.

According to a news release, the company will test the program in nine cities: Seattle, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, and Miami.





How it works:

Rider Verification works by cross-referencing rider information with third-party data sources to confirm that the person requesting a ride is who they claim to be.

According to Lyft, it will be seamless for most riders. Most will be verified passively and won’t need to take any extra steps.

Not automatically verified riders will be asked to upload a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license.

Under the pilot program, drivers can view a rider’s name, verification status, rating, and profile photo before accepting a request.





“The Rider Verification program is a direct response to what our driver community has been asking for—a way to enhance their peace of mind and ensure they can trust who they’re picking up,” said Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience and Community Safety.

“Rider verification can help drivers confirm that riders are who they say they are, and is an important step in Lyft’s work to help everyone feel more secure and increase accountability within our entire community.”





Since 2020, there have been at least five rideshare drivers killed in the Seattle area:

December 2020: Cherno Ceesay was stabbed to death in Issaquah

September 2022: Mohamed Kediye was killed while driving in the Denny Triangle neighborhood not far from Amazon’s headquarters

January 2023: Mohamadou Kabba was shot and killed in Renton

January 2024: Abdikadir Shariif Gedi was shot by a pedestrian while driving in Edmonds

August 2023: Amare Geda was shot to death while on the job in SoDo

