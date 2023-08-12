‘We need to stand together’: Friends and family gather to honor man killed in SoDo

SEATTLE — Friends and family of Amere Geda gathered Friday evening in SoDo to remember and honor the husband and father of two.

He was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while driving for Uber. Seattle Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Neiana Allen-Bailey. She is being held at the King County Jail on a $2 million bail.

Geda’s wife, Besha Peto, spoke passionately at the vigil in their native language and thanked the community for their support. She also asked those in attendance to keep her husband in their prayers.

“Please look out for his babies, take an extra moment to just think about them and hold them and give them a hug,” Felicia Cross, a speaker from the Seattle Community Police Commission, said to the crowd.

Friends, family, and other rideshare drivers gathered to honor Geda.

“I stand with you, we need to stand together, we need to speak up, we need to change things or things will not change,” Martin Shur, who is also a rideshare driver and friend of Amere, said.

Loved ones said Geda was a devoted husband and a loving father.

“He was a mentor, he was an amazing person, an angel on earth and now we all have him as an angel,” Mimi, his friend, said.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral costs and to help support his family.

