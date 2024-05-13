Man arrested for DUI after ‘light monstertrucking’ damages Snoqualmie roundabout

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck left behind evidence after damaging a roundabout in Snoqualmie, according to police.

“Are you missing pieces from your Cybertruck after doing some light monstertrucking (yes, it’s a thing) through the Tokul Roundabout??” the Snoqualmie Police Department said in a Sunday morning Facebook post.

If you’ve never seen one, the electric truck has a district, futuristic look.

Photos from the post showed signs on the roundabout were knocked down and some of the landscaping was torn up.

Snoqualmie Police said that about an hour after their Facebook post was made, someone who spotted the truck called 911. Police went to the 4800 block of Southeast Tokul Road and found a heavily damaged Cybertruck.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

©2024 Cox Media Group