Police seeking public’s help to identify Marysville bank robbery suspect

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an early evening Marysville bank robbery.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday a man walked into the Northwest Plus Credit Union on State Avenue and demanded money. The suspect got away on foot.

Police tried to track the man with a K-9 but were unable to find him.

Witnesses believe the man was Hispanic or Native American, about 5′ 7″-5′ 8″ and approximately 175 pounds. He was wearing a black Nike hat and a black hoodie with “The North West” on

the front.

Police ask anyone with information to call 425-407-3999.

