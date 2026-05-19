Search underway for vulnerable adult in Kent area

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with autism – who hasn’t been seen in several days.

His name is Daquan Ervin and he’s 20 years old.

According to police, he was last seen in the evening on May 16 and hasn’t returned home.

“Daquan is autistic, but highly intelligent and will appear high functioning. However, he is unable to care for himself and is heavily reliant upon his family for basic needs,” the department shared.

He is 5′7″ and 130 lbs. Daquan was last seen in unknown-colored pajamas. He may be carrying a laptop.

He’s been known to hang out in Clark Lake Park, the Wilson playfields, and the YMCA on Kent’s East Hill. Kent Police did an extensive search of these areas and the surrounding neighborhoods, but haven’t found him. Daquan is also familiar with the area around Kentwood High School.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 right away.

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