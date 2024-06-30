Pierce County youth to benefit from millions in educational funding

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) announced a $6 million award for programs that improve youth educational outcomes.

Twenty-nine programs supporting early learning, K-12, and post-secondary education will receive funding from the Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Account (PSTAA).

The award will be used for educational services, facilities, and programs focused on children and youth who are low-income, experiencing homelessness or are in foster care.

“We are thrilled to announce the PSTAA funding awards, which will significantly enhance our ability to serve the community,” Carol Mensah, PCHS Community Action Programs division manager said. “This support expands programs and reach to more individuals and families, promoting equity and access to childcare and youth programming.”

According to the press release, Pierce County is estimated to receive $123 million in total funding between 2019 and 2035.

“We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to make a lasting impact and strengthen our efforts in fostering a thriving, inclusive community in Pierce County,” Mensah said.

The PSTAA provides support to residents of Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties within Sound Transit’s boundaries.

The list of awards can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group