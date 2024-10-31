Pete Serrano faces Nick Brown for Attorney General

KIRO 7 News will be live from 4pm to 8pm, with team coverage throughout our region. As results begin to trickle in at 8pm tune in to kiro7.com and all the KIRO 7 apps as we track our local results. KIRO 7 News returns on-air and online from 11pm to Midnight, wrapping up all the elections from throughout your area.

Pete Serrano (Republican Party)

Statement:

Moving to Washington nine years ago was one of the best decisions of my life. I came to protect the environment through working at the Hanford Site as an environmental attorney. Since then, I’ve successfully fought to make Washington safer and to increase government transparency. I have challenged unconstitutional laws from Olympia and won! I have also stopped bad regulation in its tracks! I’ve led the City of Pasco as a councilmember, and now its mayor.

Washington has world class resources, but our politicians are failing. We lack safe streets; drugs, like fentanyl, fill the streets. As Attorney General, I will apply what I learned at Hanford to clean this mess.

According to the FBI, Washington is the 8th most dangerous state in the country. We have the resources to do better, but we need an Attorney General who will make sure Law Enforcement and County Prosecutors can enforce the law to make Washington Safe Again!

As your next Attorney General, my focus will be on Washington State, not Washington D.C. As Attorney General I will remove the partisan blinders to protect all Washingtonians. I look forward to representing you as your next Attorney General. Thank you for your vote!

Nick Brown (Democratic Party)

Statement:

Nick Brown was raised in Pierce County where his parents, a nurse and an Army veteran, taught him the importance of service and giving back to the community. Nick went to Morehouse College on an ROTC scholarship and after Harvard Law School, served as an Army JAG officer and federal prosecutor

.As General Counsel to Governor Inslee, Nick oversaw work to end the death penalty and coordinated the administration’s response to Donald Trump’s hateful Muslim ban. In 2021 President Biden appointed Nick as the first Black U.S. Attorney in state history. There, Nick prioritized addressing the fentanyl crisis, protecting consumers, cracking down on sex trafficking, and combatting violent crime.

As Attorney General, Nick will work to keep all Washingtonians safe – from crime, gun violence, discrimination, and the growing housing crisis. Nick believes Donald Trump poses an unprecedented threat to our country and will fight to protect our state from attacks on civil liberties. Nick believes the decision to have an abortion should be between a woman, her family, and doctor. He will fight any attempt to take away reproductive rights.

Nick is proudly endorsed by Governor Inslee, the Washington Education Association, Washington Conservation Action, and Washington State Labor Council.

