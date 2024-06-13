Person dead after collision with car in Shoreline

A person is dead after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Shoreline Thursday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., officers with the Shoreline Police Department responded to the collision on 15th Avenue Northeast, between Northeast 177th and Northeast 180th.

Unfortunately, a person died at the scene.

Road closed between Ne 177 and NE 180th, on 15th Ave NE. Fatality, vehicle vs pedestrian. Stay away from the area. Look for alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/djNCAoU0QN — Shoreline Police (@ShorelinePolice) June 13, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group