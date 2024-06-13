Local

Person dead after collision with car in Shoreline

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A person is dead after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Shoreline Thursday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., officers with the Shoreline Police Department responded to the collision on 15th Avenue Northeast, between Northeast 177th and Northeast 180th.

Unfortunately, a person died at the scene.

