Pasado’s Safe Haven faces hefty repair bill to fix storm damage

SULTAN, Wash. — An animal welfare organization in Sultan faces a hefty repair bill after Tuesday’s bomb cyclone.

Pasado’s Safe Haven says it will cost them over $14,000 to fix their fencing and remove trees that were knocked over by strong winds.

In addition to the repairs, the organization says it’s in dire need of a backup generator for the healing barn.

“During extended power outages like this, we must be able to care for the animals in recovery, keep medications refrigerated, and operate lab equipment,” a post online states.

Another generator will cost an additional $15,000.

Pasado’s Safe Haven is asking for the public’s help to make this happen.

“Every dollar makes a difference in ensuring our sanctuary remains a safe space for animals to heal and will support all our work to end animal cruelty,” the organization says.

If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

©2024 Cox Media Group