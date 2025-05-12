Crash and car fire cause major backups on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol says the right three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 are blocked in Seattle because of a crash and a car fire.

The closure is at Spokane Street.

WSDOT says crews are at the scene working to clear the road.

Traffic is backed up through downtown Seattle.

Drivers should try to find another way around or expect significant delays.

No word when the road will fully reopen.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

