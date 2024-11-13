Parents call for removal of Seattle Public School board president amid school closure backlash

SEATTLE — Parents are calling for the removal of the Seattle Public Schools board president from office in a petition filed on Friday amid school closure backlash.

According to a press release from Ben Gitenstein for the Seattle School Board, a group of parents and community members filed a petition on Friday to recuse Seattle Public School Board President Liza Rankin from office. The group claims that Rankin violated her oath of office multiple times in her effort to close nearly two dozen public schools.

“In September 2024 Seattle Public Schools proposed closing as many as 21 schools, including all of its elementary option schools and alternative programs, and all K-8 schools,” according to the press release. “Although the superintendent reduced that number to five and then four schools for the 2025-26 school year, Rankin said in a Seattle Times report that “the district needs to close more than five schools over time.”

The petition cites that Rankin rushed the school closures and failed to be transparent with the community about the decisions that affect the school district. In addition, Rankin allegedly failed to oversee and responsibly manage the school board to make sure the district met its goals for student education.

Gitenstein said this filing is the first step in removing her from office.

Under Washington State law, a King County Superior Court judge must sign off on the recall before the petition can circulate among voters and gather enough signatures to be featured on a future ballot. The petition then must have voter signatures equal to 25% of the total number of votes cast for all candidates for the office to which the officer whose recall is demanded was elected at the preceding election.

In 2023, there were 194,633 votes cast for the District 1 seat on the board, which means the petition must have 48,659 voter signatures to get the recall on the ballot.

An October Change Research for the Northwest Progressive Institute poll showed that voters disapprove of the direction of Seattle Public Schools and school board performance. The poll also showed that 41% of voters would vote to recall the school board. Twenty-seven percent said that they would vote against a recall with 33% unsure of they would vote against it.

“Rankin must uphold the highest standards in public office, especially in a time of urgent crisis like that which Seattle Public Schools now faces. Instead, Rankin has committed violations that have worsened our district’s crisis. Rankin has advanced an unjust and unfair school closure process. She has closed down community engagement and transparency. She has failed to provide basic oversight of the district. She has failed to ensure students meet goals for math and reading. Now more than ever, it is necessary to recall Rankin in order to save our students and Seattle Public Schools from her poor leadership,” Ben Gitenstein, parent of a student in SPS and a petitioner on the recall, said.

“Every child deserves access to a high-quality education in a safe, supportive environment. As an active member of the community, I have seen firsthand how the current administration’s decisions have failed to prioritize the well-being and success of our students. I’m frustrated by the lack of accountability and the growing gaps in resources and support for families, and now we must hold leadership accountable through a recall effort. Education is the cornerstone of our children’s future. We need leaders that truly serve the needs of students and the broader community,” Janai Ray, a former PTA president and parent of three students in SPS, and a petitioner on the recall, said.

©2024 Cox Media Group