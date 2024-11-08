Parents and students rally for elementary schools amidst Seattle Public Schools proposed closures

SEATTLE — A string of community meetings with Seattle Public Schools over potential school closures started at Sacajawea Elementary Thursday night.

“This is the first time the school board has spoken to parents. It’s the first time they’ve gotten our opinion on the school closure and so far, they have zero information,” said Ashley Carlson, a parent.

Originally, SPS considered closing 21 schools to help deal with a $94 million budget shortfall.

That plan was then reduced to just four elementary schools – North Beach, Stevens, Sanislo, and Sacajawea.

“I really, really like it – it’s my favorite school in the whole entire world,” said 8-year-old Ella.

But her dad and other parents feel the writing is on the wall.

“I feel like they want to close the school, but they’re not saying it yet, because they haven’t voted on it. But I think they made the decision already they’re just not telling us that they have,” said Alessandro Bitto, a parent.

The district says they’re holding a series of meetings this month at the schools to allow families to ask questions and share ideas.

News cameras were not allowed inside the meeting Thursday night.

And parents were left wondering what would happen next.

“Just with the lack of communication, the lack of transparency from the district, it does feel like they’re not focusing on the kids,” said Anders Hammersborg, a parent.

Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones attended the meeting but declined to take any questions from the media.

Another meeting is scheduled for Sanislo Elementary next Tuesday.

Public hearings will be held in December.

