Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Tacoma teenager

Tacoma police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a high school student last month.

17-year-old Veron Locket was shot and killed along East 41st Street on Sunday, April 20.

Today, Tacoma police say they’ve put together enough evidence to arrest a 20-year-old man in the case.

KIRO 7 spoke with Locket’s mother at the end of April, who says she was just waiting for him to get home for dinner that night.

“I never will get to meet his children. I will never get to meet his children,” the mother said. “I got to go to the funeral service to make arrangements for my baby who was trying to do his best and someone decided to take it.”

A week earlier, just down the road, another high school student was shot dead. So far, there have been no arrests in that case.

